AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Careem to end ride-hailing services in Pakistan, blames ‘challenging macroeconomic reality’

  • Careem Technologies will continue to build from Pakistan for the region
BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025

Careem will suspend its ride-hailing service in Pakistan on July 18, its CEO and co-founder Mudassir Sheikha announced on LinkedIn. He said that “challenging macroeconomic reality, intensifying competition, and global capital allocation made it hard to justify the investment levels required to deliver a safe and dependable service in the country.”

However, Careem is not pulling out of the country completely. Sheikha said Careem’s journey in Pakistan continues in a different role.

Careem Technologies - the spinout building the Everything App, a daily-use lifestyle app, will continue to build from Pakistan for the region, he said.

Taxing the digital frontier: Pakistan’s bold move to tap e-commerce and online revenues

Nearly 400 colleagues across all functions (including engineering) are building the Everything App and its ecosystem of verticals (food/grocery delivery, payments, and more).

“This presence is only set to grow, with over 100 open roles and the expansion of our Falcon / NextGen program that brings in top graduates from Pakistani universities and gives them hands-on training on building highly scalable systems,” he added.

Sheikha said the decision was a difficult one, and that “it’s the end of an iconic chapter - one built with purpose, grit and a ton of relentless hustle.”

Meanwhile users of the app have recieved a message saying Careem Care will remain available until 18 September 2025, to help with issues.

For those who have remaining balance in their Careem Wallet, the company will be in touch with instructions on how to reclaim it.

Careem was launched in July 2012. It started as a website-based service for corporate car bookings in Dubai and later expanded into a ride-hailing platform across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Careem entered Pakistan in 2015, where it became one of the leading ride-hailing services. It was acquired by Uber in a high-profile deal in 2020.

While Sheikha did not delve into details, it is true that currency depreciation, high inflation, and fluctuating interest rates have raised operational costs for firms in Pakistan.

Is the budget changing how government views e-commerce?

Dollar shortages and import restrictions have made it harder for companies to repatriate profits or fund tech infrastructure.

Ride-hailing services in the country have faced inconsistent regulations and licensing hurdles while shifting policies across provinces, unclear taxation rules, and lack of regulatory support for gig-economy models add unpredictability.

What’s more, in its latest budget announcement, the government introduced the digital transactions proceeds levy - a 5% withholding levy that will be applied to payments made to domestic and international digital vendors - as well as an 18% e-commerce tax.

Careem Ride hailing

Comments

200 characters

Careem to end ride-hailing services in Pakistan, blames ‘challenging macroeconomic reality’

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories