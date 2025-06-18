President Trump hosts Field Marshal Munir over lunch at White House

President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch in an unprecedented White House meeting, Aaj News reported.

The meeting, listed on the president’s official schedule, was held in the Cabinet Room and closed to the press.

It was the first time that a U.S. president has hosted the powerful head of Pakistan’s army, widely regarded as having sway over the country’s national security policies, at the White House unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.

Trump’s lunch with Field Marshal Asim Munir represented a major boost in U.S.-Pakistan ties, which had largely languished under Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden, as both assiduously courted India as part of efforts to push back against China.

Asked what he wanted to achieve from the meeting, Trump told reporters at the White House:

“Well, I stopped a war … I love Pakistan. I think (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We’re going to make a trade deal with Modi of India.

“But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side, Modi from the India side and others,” he did, referring to Munir. “They were going at it - and they’re both nuclear countries. I got it stopped.”

On Tuesday, the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

The COAS who is on an official visit to United States interacted with the overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

“The diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos / Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism,” the ISPR said.

“He emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.”