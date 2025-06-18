AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
Jun 19, 2025
World

Emirates named world’s 4th best airline for 2025

  • Airline currently boasts best first-class cabin
BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Emirates Airline
Photo: Emirates Airline

Emirates Airline was named the world’s fourth-best airline and the second-best airline in the Middle East at the 2025 World Airline Awards, held by the International Skytrax Organization. The awards were announced at a gala ceremony held during the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by Skytrax.

Qatar Airways came in first place for the ninth time followed by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways. Qatar was also named Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class, and Best Business Class Airline Lounge.

Qatar signs $200bn deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit

Skytrax is the International air transport rating organisation based in London, United Kingdom, and rated over 325 airlines for the survey.

Emirates was also named the third-most family-friendly airline, as well as the World’s Best First Class.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We are delighted to be holding the World Airline Awards at the 2025 Paris Air Show,” according to the press release.

“It is the world’s premier air show event, and holding our awards event here in Paris Show is always a very popular choice for the airlines attending. The Salle des Huit Colonnes is at the heart of the historic Paris-Le Bourget Airport, and this provides a most unique and fabulous venue at the centre of the Air Show.”

The Paris Air Show will wrap on June 22.

uae Emirates airline Paris Air Show

Comments

200 characters

