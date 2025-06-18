AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Markets

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025

Bearish sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling the day lower by over 1,500 points on Wednesday.

Selling pressure was observed throughout the trading session, dragging the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day low of 120,417.99.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 120,465.93, a decrease of 1,505.11 points or 1.23%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the red.

The PSX experienced a bearish close on Tuesday, as key benchmark indices retreated following a session primarily marked by declining scrips. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 254.32 points, representing a 0.21% dip, to settle at 121,971.04 points.

Internationally, concerns over escalating hostilities in the Middle East stayed front and centre in markets on Wednesday, sending oil prices higher and investors rushing for the safety of US Treasuries and the dollar while dumping stocks.

Investors have grown increasingly nervous over the possibility of a more direct US military involvement as the Israel-Iran air war entered a sixth day, with President Donald Trump calling for Iran’s unconditional surrender and warning US patience was wearing thin.

Oil prices extended their climb on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures up 0.33% to $76.70 per barrel while US crude rose 0.45% to $75.18 a barrel. Both had jumped more than 4% in the previous session.

The broad risk-off moves across markets also continued to gather pace.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.26%, as did EUROSTOXX 50 futures, which declined 0.4%.

US stock futures were little changed after the cash session on Wall Street ended in the red overnight.

In currencies, the dollar firmed at a one-week high of 145.445 yen and held most of its gains against other peers.

The euro struggled to recover from its 0.7% fall on Tuesday, and last bought $1.1487.

