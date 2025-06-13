AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
UK’s Commonwealth Startup Fellowship offers £35,000 in equity-free grants

  • In addition to training and mentorship, participating teams can apply for financial support through the Fellows Fund
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2025 01:24pm

Pakistani entrepreneurs can apply for a a six-month programme designed to “ignite and elevate” high potential startups from low and middle-income countries across the Commonwealth.

The programme is offered by Imperial College London and supported by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Applications are open until 30 June 2025. In addition to training and mentorship, participating teams can apply for financial support through the Fellows Fund, which offers a total of £35,000 in equity-free grants. Each startup may apply for up to £2,000 to cover business-related expenses and support the development and growth of their venture.

According to its website, the programme will help startups through intensive in-person and online learning.

“You’ll gain essential skills, tailored coaching, and access to a powerful global network to help you overcome barriers and scale up your business,” it stated.

The programme begins in November 2025 with a fully funded two-week bootcamp in Accra, Ghana, plus ongoing online support with business coaching, expert-led sessions, and networking opportunities.

One founder from each selected team will participate in-person, while co-founders and team members can access the remote portion, connecting with global mentors and industry experts from across the Commonwealth.

The website states that by the end of the programme, startups will learn how to refine business plans, scale operations, implement lean practices, and develop go-to-market strategies to drive sustainable growth.

They will also be able to dentify and develop personal leadership styles, enhance team dynamics, address skills gaps, and promote diversity to build effective teams.

The programme will help them to understand and navigate local and global entrepreneurial ecosystems, identify key players, and leverage partnerships to support venture growth.

