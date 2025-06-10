Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

Read here for details.

Economic Survey 2024-25: Pakistan misses growth target

Read here for details.

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Read here for details.

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Read here for details.

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Read here for details.