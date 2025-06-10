AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.05%)
FCCL 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.76%)
FLYNG 61.03 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.21%)
HUBC 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
MLCF 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PAEL 43.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (9.38%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
SEARL 91.62 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.27%)
SSGC 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
BR100 13,046 Increased By 11.8 (0.09%)
BR30 38,056 Increased By 28.1 (0.07%)
KSE100 122,046 Increased By 405 (0.33%)
KSE30 36,900 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 9, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2025 08:37am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

Read here for details.

  • Economic Survey 2024-25: Pakistan misses growth target

Read here for details.

  • CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Read here for details.

  • Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Read here for details.

