AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2025 Updated June 9, 2025 04:24pm

Pakistan has reported a current account surplus of $1.9 billion during the first ten months of the financial year 2024-25, marking a major turnaround from the $1.3 billion deficit recorded in the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 unveiled on Monday.

The improvement comes despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions in global trade and a widening trade deficit.

The surplus was largely driven by a record-breaking $31.2 billion in remittances, reflecting a nearly 31% year-on-year increase in the said period.

A monthly high of $4.1 billion in March 2025 helped ease external financing pressures and supported the build-up of foreign exchange reserves, which climbed to $16.60 billion as of May 30, including $11.51 billion held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Another strong contributor was the IT sector, which posted $3.1 billion in export earnings, including $400 million generated by freelancers—a testament to the growing digital services economy.

Pakistan’s current account posts $12mn surplus in April 2025

However, challenges persist. The goods trade deficit rose to $21.3 billion, as imports increased by 11.8%, outpacing the 6.8% growth in exports, which stood at $26.9 billion.

Key export drivers included textiles and rice, while imports surged mainly in petroleum, machinery, and food.

“The government achieved a historic primary surplus of 3% of GDP for July-March FY25, up from 1.5% in the same period last year (FY24),” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in the Economic Review.

The services account also widened, registering a $2.5 billion deficit, while the primary income account deficit climbed to $7.1 billion, primarily due to higher interest payments and dividend repatriation.

On the financial side, foreign direct investment slipped 2.7% to $1.8 billion, indicating subdued investor sentiment. Net outflows of $1.6 billion were recorded as debt repayments intensified and liabilities shrank.

Despite these concerns, the rupee remained stable, trading at Rs278.72 against the US dollar, buoyed by external account improvements.

With global trade expected to grow 2.7% in 2025, Pakistan aims to sustain its recovery through structural reforms under the URAAN Pakistan framework, focusing on export diversification, IT growth, trade diplomacy, and infrastructure improvements.

The current account surplus signals progress, but sustaining momentum will require targeted reforms to address underlying vulnerabilities in the external sector.

Overseas Pakistanis current account deficit current account deficits Pakistan economic survey current account balance Economic survey 2024 25 10MFY25

Comments

200 characters

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

Read more stories