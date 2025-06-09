AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jun, 2025 02:24pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted two conditional exemptions to undertakings in the transport and logistics sector, permitting limited restrictive provisions under joint venture agreements aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s logistics capabilities.

According to a press statement released on Monday, the exemptions were approved following a comprehensive review by CCP’s Exemptions Department, which assessed the legal framework, potential market impact, and the long-term investment plans associated with the proposed collaborations.

“These arrangements were found to satisfy the requirements set out in Section 9 of the Competition Act, 2010. The joint ventures are expected to foster technical progress, enhance operational efficiency, and improve service standards in the logistics and freight sectors,” read the statement.

CCP grants six exemptions to pharma sector

CCP observed that the joint ventures will leverage international best practices alongside local expertise, contributing to infrastructure development, innovation, and greater consumer value.

Specific provisions within the shareholders’ agreements—such as non-compete and exclusivity clauses—were conditionally approved to ensure investment protection and coordination, while safeguarding against risks of market foreclosure.

These approvals reaffirm CCP’s commitment to facilitating strategic business collaboration that supports economic growth, while ensuring that competition remains open, fair, and free from abuse of dominance, said CCP.

“All exemptions are subject to strict compliance with conditions designed to preserve competitive dynamics in the market,” read the statement.

CCP Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) CCP penalty Logistics sector Companies Act CCP exemptions joint venture agreements

Comments

200 characters

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

Read more stories