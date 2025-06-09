Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Amid intensifying climate risks, Pakistan has mobilized over $1.5 billion in climate finance to combat environmental degradation and build resilience, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25.

The funding includes $1.4 billion under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) and $82 million from the Green Climate Fund, alongside the launch of a Rs30 billion Green Sukuk and the National Climate Finance Strategy.

These investments back a sweeping set of initiatives, including the National Adaptation Plan – endorsed by the federal cabinet – which lays out 117 adaptation measures across six vulnerable sectors.

Projects like Recharge Pakistan, a $77 million program for ecosystem-based flood management, and the Pakistan Glacier Protection Strategy are central to the country’s climate resilience roadmap.

Despite contributing less than 1% of global emissions, Pakistan is bearing a disproportionate burden of climate change.

The State of the Pakistan Climate 2024 reported a 31% spike in average rainfall and a national temperature rise to 23.52°C, with Sindh and Balochistan enduring extreme heat, cyclones, and erratic weather patterns.

To tackle urban vulnerability and emissions, the government introduced the Pakistan Green Building Code, advanced an Urban Resilience Policy Framework, and promoted a low-carbon transport agenda through the CPEC-II Green Corridor. Additionally, the country’s first-ever Carbon Market Policy aims to attract clean-tech investments and incentivize decarbonization.

Provinces are also aligning with the federal push.

Punjab launched its Climate Resilient Vision 2024 and anti-smog measures, Sindh finalized a Provincial Climate Action Plan, and KP continued its massive reforestation drive, adding 121.5 million trees under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami. Balochistan, meanwhile, enforced an anti-plastic law and initiated a Climate Finance Cell.

At COP29, Pakistan highlighted these initiatives at its national pavilion, reinforcing its climate ambition on the global stage. Yet, the Survey warns that international support and climate justice remain critical, as Pakistan’s exposure to worsening climate shocks far outweighs its emissions footprint.

With climate volatility escalating, Pakistan’s progress hinges on turning financial pledges into results, scaling provincial efforts, and securing long-term global partnerships.