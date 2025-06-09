Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Pakistan’s Information Technology sector delivered a standout performance in FY2025, with exports of ICT services surging by 23.7% during July–March to $2.825 billion, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25.

This growth added a much-needed boost to the country’s external sector, as IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) recorded a $2.4 billion trade surplus – the highest among all service industries.

Freelancers played a notable role in the sector’s performance, contributing $400 million in foreign exchange earnings, underlining the increasing relevance of the digital gig economy in Pakistan.

Bridging policy gaps in IT sector

The momentum continued into March 2025, when ICT exports reached $342 million, up from $305 million in February, marking a 12.1% month-on-month increase and an 11.7% year-on-year growth from March 2024.

To support and sustain this upward trend, the government is expanding digital infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship. The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has initiated the rollout of 250 e-Rozgaar centers by FY2027, aiming to create 20,000 jobs and support freelance work and startup culture.

Fifty centers are expected to be operational by the end of FY2025.

Additionally, over 1,900 startups have been incubated under the National Incubation Centers (NICs), with 960 graduating successfully.

These ventures have generated over 185,000 jobs, attracted Rs30.8 billion in investments, and reported combined revenues of Rs27.3 billion. Over 12,000 women entrepreneurs have been empowered through these initiatives, reflecting the sector’s contribution to inclusive growth.

On the telecom front, the sector generated Rs803 billion in revenues during July–March FY2025, while contributing Rs271 billion to the national treasury through taxes and duties. Total subscriptions reached 199.9 million, pushing teledensity to 81.3%.

The sector’s expansion is being supported by international collaboration, including a Joint Working Group (JWG) with China, focusing on ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity, innovation, and regulatory frameworks.