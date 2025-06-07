AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 6, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jun, 2025 10:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

Read here for details.

  • Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

-Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Power tariff hike: govt reaches ‘understanding’ with IMF

Read here for details.

