Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

-Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Power tariff hike: govt reaches ‘understanding’ with IMF

