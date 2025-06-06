Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kachhi province, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted in the Kolpur area of the district on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

The military added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies and civilians.

ISPR said sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.