Pakistan

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 08:31pm

The Sindh government has approved a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws and introduced sweeping amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules, marking a significant shift in traffic regulation and enforcement across the province.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Law and Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

The meeting finalised key reforms, which will now be submitted to the Sindh Cabinet for formal approval, according to a statement issued by the Sindh Home Department.

Only one-by-two-seater rickshaws will be permitted to operate on the roads under the new rules. The ban is part of a broader move to improve road safety, enforce traffic discipline, and modernise public transport regulations.

‘Illegal’ auto-rickshaw stands hampering traffic flows

The reforms also make it mandatory for all commercial and non-commercial vehicles to undergo fitness certification through third-party agencies to ensure transparency and safety compliance.

Under the proposed amendments, severe penalties have been outlined for traffic violations. Government vehicles violating one-way traffic laws will face fines of Rs200,000, while a Rs100,000 fine will apply to four-wheelers.

Motorcycles driving against traffic will incur a fine of Rs 25,000. Operating a motorcycle without a valid license will also result in a Rs25,000 fine, and Rs50,000 in the case of cars.

The new rules require the installation of at least five surveillance cameras in all heavy and commercial vehicles. Additionally, water tankers and dumpers will be required to install GPS trackers and motion sensors to enhance monitoring and safety.

The government has also moved to prohibit the sale, both online and in markets, of black tinted windows, fancy lights, and hooters. E-challans will be dispatched directly to vehicle owners’ registered addresses.

Traffic, transport, and excise departments will be linked under a unified system for better coordination and enforcement.

Vehicles with outstanding traffic fines will not be eligible for sale or transfer. A new post of Traffic Magistrate will be created to handle traffic violation cases swiftly.

First-time offenders of one-wheeling and car drifting will face a penalty of Rs 100,000, with harsher penalties for repeat violations.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police Sindh, as well as secretaries of the law, transport, mass transit, and excise departments, along with the DIG Traffic Karachi.

The interdepartmental coordination reflects the seriousness of the provincial government’s efforts to overhaul road safety and urban mobility.

