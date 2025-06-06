PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday attended a special luncheon hosted in his honour by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Court in Makkah, during his two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Crown Prince extended a special welcome to the Prime Minister and personally drove him to the Royal Court, a rare gesture reflecting the depth of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The luncheon was also attended by prominent Middle Eastern leaders, members of the Saudi Cabinet, and senior figures from the Kingdom’s civil and military leadership.

The two leaders held informal talks during the gathering.

Officials said the visit and warm reception signify the strength of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, rooted in shared values and mutual strategic interests.

The two-day visit comes amid ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, and investment, and follows recent high-level exchanges aimed at bolstering economic ties and regional collaboration.

During the visit, the prime minister will also express Pakistan’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s constructive role in de-escalating recent tensions between Pakistan and India.