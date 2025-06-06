Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Pakistan unequivocally condemned on Friday airstrikes by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon, saying the attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024.

Israeli air strikes pummeled the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital late on Thursday, sending thousands of people fleeing on the eve of a Muslim feast day and prompting accusations by top Lebanese officials that Israel was violating a ceasefire deal.

At least 10 strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs - a sprawling area known as Dahiyeh - in a wave of bombing that began about 90 minutes after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for four sites in the area.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time,” the FO said.

The press release urged the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law,” the ministry added.

Israel’s military has continually targeted southern Lebanon and Israeli troops still occupy five hilltop positions in the south. Israel has struck Beirut’s suburbs three times since the truce was agreed, mostly in response to rocket launches from Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied involvement in those launches.

The latest war between longtime foes Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israeli military positions in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas.