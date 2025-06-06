BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 5, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Bilawal Bhutto warns of escalating water disputes with India, calls for diplomatic engagement
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn
- SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays
- ‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth
- Severe heatwave expected in Pakistan during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays, warns PMD
- Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day
