Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bilawal Bhutto warns of escalating water disputes with India, calls for diplomatic engagement

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Severe heatwave expected in Pakistan during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays, warns PMD

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

