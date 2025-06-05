Severe heatwave expected in Pakistan during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays, warns PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted extreme heat across the country during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

“Met office predicted that high pressure is likely to develop over the country on 7 June and is expected to grip most parts from 8 June,” the PMD said in a notification today.

It added that from June 7 till June 12 June, day temperatures will likely remain 04 to 06°C above normal in southern half (upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan).

Meanwhile, during the same period, day temperatures will likely remain 05 to 07°C above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan).

The Met office advised the general public especially children, women and senior citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid exposure to direct sun light during the day time and stay hydrated.

The federal government has announced a four-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, starting from Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9, 2025.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday. It is valid for both five-day and six-day working weeks.

The decision was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is in continuation of the Cabinet Division’s earlier circular issued in December 2024, which outlined the schedule for public and optional holidays for the year 2025.