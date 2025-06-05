AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto warns of escalating water disputes with India, calls for diplomatic engagement

BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2025

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leading Pakistan’s high-level diplomatic delegation, issued a stern warning regarding India’s water policies, stating they could force future generations into conflict.

Speaking at the Middle East Institute in Thursday, he emphasized that any future war might not allow time for international mediation, referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s past interventions.

Bhutto Zardari criticised India’s actions concerning the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing New Delhi of infringing upon the water rights of Pakistan’s 240 million citizens. He highlighted that such provocations are pushing the region toward a potential water crisis.

Addressing the Kashmir issue, he noted that while India previously labeled it an internal matter, international perspectives have shifted, recognizing it as a global dispute.

He pointed out that even within India, there’s growing acknowledgment of Kashmir as a bilateral issue.

During his visit, Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistani delegation met with several U.S. Congress members, including Democrats Tom Suozzi and Ilhan Omar, and Republican Jack Bergman.

These discussions centered on recent Indo-Pak tensions, violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, and Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Delegation members, including Sherry Rehman and Musadik Malik, also engaged with U.S. senators to highlight concerns over India’s water policies.

Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, expressing readiness for dialogue with India.

However, he cautioned that continued refusal from India to engage in discussions would only exacerbate existing issues.

He also accused India of interfering in Balochistan and supporting banned groups like the BLA and TTP.

In a pointed remark, he stated, “This time, we downed six of their aircraft; next time, they might not have an air force left.”

He urged India’s allies to counsel New Delhi towards peaceful resolutions, emphasizing that without addressing the Kashmir conflict, regional peace remains unattainable.

