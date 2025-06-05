SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined by $7 million on a weekly basis, reaching $11.51 billion as of May 30, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.60 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.09 billion.

“During the week ended on 30-May-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 7 million to US$ 11,508.8 million,” the central bank said.

Last week, SBP-held reserves had increased by $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.52 billion as of May 23, data released on Thursday showed.