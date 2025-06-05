SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday issued gas supply schedule for Eid-ul-Adha days, vowing to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic and commercial consumers during the three-day holidays.

In a statement, the gas company extended advance Eid greetings to its customers and announced that it would suspend routine load management during Eid days to facilitate households and businesses.

According to the schedule:

Friday – June 6, 2025

Gas supply will be suspended at 12:00 midnight.

Saturday – June 7, 2025 – First Day of Eid

Gas supply will resume at 5:00 AM and will remain uninterrupted for the rest of the day.

Sunday – June 8, 2025 – Second Day of Eid

There will be no gas suspension throughout the day.

Monday – June 9, 2025 – Third Day of Eid

Gas supply will remain available all day until 12:00 midnight.

From Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the regular gas supply schedule would resume, the SSGC said.