Middle East tourism spending to hit $350bn by 2030

A new report released by Tourism Economics on behalf of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) forecasts a dramatic surge in tourism spending across the Middle East, with total expenditure projected to reach almost $350 billion by 2030.

Unveiled in the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, the findings highlight the transformative shifts and attributes the rise to the rise of business, leisure as well as sports tourism in the Middle East.

The report gave a nod to the luxury hotel boom in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which has been building capacity in recent years to respond to luxury travel demand.

Dubai also welcomed a new record of 18.72 mn international visitors in 2024.

The report estimates that Middle East travel spending in 2025 will exceed pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 54 percent, with a sustained growth trajectory of 7 percent annually from 2025 to 2030.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The report’s findings confirm that travel growth in the Middle East is incredibly strong, with annual growth averaging more than 7 percent through 2030,” she was quoted as saying.

“Bold national visions, game-changing developments, and enhanced connectivity are some of the key factors driving this momentum.”

Countries driving the growth

The highest influx of visitors for leisure travel are from Europe, added the report.

India and the United Kingdom top the list of inbound international leisure markets, followed by China, which is expected to see a 130 percent increase in leisure travel spending by 2030.

Tourism nights from Asia Pacific and African visitors are also expected to more than double during the same period.

On the outbound front, Saudi Arabia and Egypt lead regional travel flows, with Thailand and the UK ranking as top long-haul destinations.

Aviation sector expanding

The region’s aviation sector is preparing for this surge with major fleet expansions.

The four largest Middle Eastern carriers — Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Saudia — have collectively ordered nearly 780 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, signaling long-term investments in capacity and service excellence, added the report.

Last month, Emirates airline posted record annual profit on strong travel demand. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained the title of the World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024, reaching nearly 92.3 million passengers.

Dubai is also set to complete the first phase of Al Maktoum International Airport – set to be the world’s largest – by 2032.

Saudi Arabia is also getting ready to launch Riyadh Air, its new premium national carrier, by the end of 2025.

This growth aligns with the region’s broader ambition to become a global aviation and business travel hub, thanks to its geographic advantage at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Luxury tourism booms

The report also underscores the Middle East’s emergence as a luxury tourism hotspot, driven by high-net-worth travelers seeking premium experiences, cultural depth, and the region’s signature hospitality.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said, “People are drawn to Dubai due to a combination of its unique and cosmopolitan lifestyle, its high level of safety, the ease of access to the city, doing business and navigating daily life in Dubai.”

Global luxury leisure spending is forecast to reach $390 billion by 2028, with the Middle East capturing a growing share, added the report.

Currently, over 170 luxury hotels operate in the region, nearly 100 of them in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with another 22 under development.

These efforts also align with the goals of D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033.

Dubai has also retained its top 10 ranking in the Global Power City Index for two years running.

Currently, the Middle East is also experiencing a boom in sports tourism, with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar hosting global sporting events, driving increased demand for flights, accommodations, and event-related services.