Dubai sets new record of 18.72 mn international visitors in 2024

  • Gulf city surpasses previous record of 17.15 mn set in 2023
Faiza Virani Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 06:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Dubai has set a new record for international tourism, welcoming 18.72 million overnight visitors in 2024 – marking a 9 per cent YoY increase, according to a statement issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Sunday.

This number surpasses the previous record of 17.15 million set in 2023,, the statement added, citing data from Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

From a regional perspective, Dubai saw the highest growth in visitor numbers from North East and South East Asia (24 per cent), followed by Africa (20 per cent) and CIS and Eastern Europe (16 per cent). Western Europe remained the largest source region, with a 14 per cent increase in visitors.

The city’s hotel occupancy rate rose to 78.2 per cent, up from 77.4 per cent in 2023, and occupied room nights rising to a high of 43.03 million, representing 3% growth compared to 41.70 million in 2023, according to the press release.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lauded this development, saying,

“This achievement is the result of visionary leadership and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. We are committed to maintaining this exceptional growth momentum,” he was quoted as saying as per the statement.

“Through strategic innovation, infrastructure development, talent acquisition, and market diversification, we will continue to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness, attract more international visitors, and enhance tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth,” he added.

Dubai’s tourism sector thrives with hospitality industry matching demand

The significant growth in tourism is underpinned by an increasing level of investment and wealth flowing into the Gulf, as well as year-round sporting, art and professional events, as well as marketing efforts.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said, “Through careful planning and dynamic, agile policy implementation, Dubai has successfully navigated global economic and geographic headwinds to achieve record-setting growth in tourism for a second consecutive year. This achievement is not an isolated milestone but a foundational pillar of Dubai’s diversified growth strategy,” as per the statement.

Dubai’s DXB airport tops Middle East ranking of most connected airports in the world: report

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) added, “These collaborations have not only intensified our international efforts, but also made Dubai the destination of choice for new and returning visitors, with an increasing number of them finding the city appealing to relocate to, on a more permanent basis,” as per the press release.

“A powerful sense of community among the almost 200 nationalities living in Dubai is also seeing more residents advocate for the city, inviting and hosting their friends and family to experience it for themselves.

This development builds on Dubai’s ranking as the number one city globally for FDI into tourism, among other sectors, according to the Financial Times Ltd’s ‘fDi Markets’ data for H1 2024, and the announcement of key infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

These efforts also align with the goals of D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) was also crowned the world’s leading airport, with 92.3 million passengers passing through in 2024.

