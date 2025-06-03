PITB launches online auction for vehicle numbers

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun registration for the auction of attractive vehicle numbers through the e-Auction App and Web Portal.

According to the PITB on Monday, interested individuals can register until June 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number. The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and motorcar numbers, allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes. The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the e-Auction system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding and secure their desired number without any hassle, he added.

