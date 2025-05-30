Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

UAE seeks to protect investors with ‘finfluencer’ licence

Read here for details.

4 soldiers martyred, 7 ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in KP operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

Pakistan inflation in May seen at 1.5%-2%

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn to $11.52bn

Read here for details.

NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan

Read here for details.

Budget 2025-26 to be announced on June 10, finance minister’s adviser reaffirms

Read here for details.