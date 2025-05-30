AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 37,792 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 119,139 Increased By 167.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 36,272 Increased By 67.8 (0.19%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 29, 2025
Published 30 May, 2025 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • UAE seeks to protect investors with ‘finfluencer’ licence

Read here for details.

  • 4 soldiers martyred, 7 ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in KP operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan inflation in May seen at 1.5%-2%

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn to $11.52bn

Read here for details.

  • NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Budget 2025-26 to be announced on June 10, finance minister’s adviser reaffirms

Read here for details.

