BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 29, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- UAE seeks to protect investors with ‘finfluencer’ licence
- 4 soldiers martyred, 7 ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in KP operations: ISPR
- Pakistan inflation in May seen at 1.5%-2%
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn to $11.52bn
- NDMA issues weather advisory as five active systems impact parts of Pakistan
- Budget 2025-26 to be announced on June 10, finance minister’s adviser reaffirms
