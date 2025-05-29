Budget 2025-26 to be announced on June 10, finance minister’s adviser reaffirms

Pakistan finance minister’s adviser reaffirmed on Thursday that the government would present the federal budget for the financial year 2025-26 on June 10, 2025.

“As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025,” Khurram Schehzad wrote in a post on X.

“Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025,” he added.

The development comes after some media reports claimed that the government could further delays the budget presentation due to Eid holidays.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 will fall on Saturday, June 7. As per the announced government dates, Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 will be announced on the third day and the federal budget on the fourth day of Eid.

Last week, the government extended the budget announcement date to June 10 from previously June 2.