UAE seeks to protect investors with ‘finfluencer’ licence
- Anyone in the UAE offering investment analysis will be required to get this licence
Individuals in the UAE offering investment analysis, recommendations, and financial promotions across digital platforms will be required to get a ‘finfluencer’ licence in a move meant to bolster investor protection.
The UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has launched the region’s first such licence, designed to supervise and formalise digital financial content, according to a statement published Wednesday.
Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA, said the licence “is not merely a regulatory measure; it is a strategic move to redefine the role of regulators in the digital economy”.
“The SCA aspires to elevate global benchmarks of market integrity, foster transparency, and nurture a disciplined and trustworthy financial environment,” he added.
This initiative comes as part of a package of measures adopted by the SCA to align its regulatory framework with the fast-moving landscape of digital finance.
It has waived registration, renewal and legal consultation fees related to this service, for a period of three years in an effort to eliminate government bureaucracy and promote financial innovation within a robust legal and regulatory framework.
A ‘finfluencer’ is an individual registered with the SCA to provide financial recommendations related to the purchase, sale, or holding of a financial product or virtual asset, or to offer recommendations related to a financial service or any local resource within the country.
This initiative is integral to the SCA’s overarching strategic vision of elevating the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global financial hub, it said.
