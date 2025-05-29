AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
May 29, 2025
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn to $11.52bn

Published 29 May, 2025

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.52 billion as of May 23, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.64 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.12 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 23-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 70 million to US$ 11,516.0 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.04 billion to $11.45 billion, a 4-month high. The increase had come on the central bank receiving second tranche of SDR 760 million ($1.023 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

