PSX witnesses slight recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed slight recovery amid speculations in the pre-budget session and hopes for a real estate package in the federal budget led cement stocks.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 112 points or 0.09 percent, settling at 118,333 points on Tuesday as against 118,221 points on Monday.

The index also touched an intraday high of 118,807.92 points and a low of 118,143.68 points. On Tuesday, BRIndex100 ended at 12,676.85 points, which was 14.97 points or 0.12 percent higher than the previous close with the total volume of 267.623 million shares.

BRIndex30 also increased by 195.4 points or 0.52 percent to settle at 37,554.66 points with the total share trading volume of 267.623 million.

Ahsan Mehnati of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery amid speculations in the pre-budget session. However, investor concerns over IMF disagreement on key budgetary targets, subsidies and rupee instability invited mid-session pressure. Government measures for raising tax collection and easing fiscal deficit played a catalyst role in positive close at PSX, he added.

The market witnessed investor’s interest in the market as total ready market turnover rose to 690.39 million shares on Tuesday up from 635.535 million shares in the previous session. The value of shares traded also saw an increase from Rs 18.576 billion to Rs 23.282 billion.

Moreover, the overall market capitalization also saw an uptick by Rs 22 billion to Rs 14.347 trillion on Tuesday, compared to Rs 14.325 trillion on Monday. Out of the 459 actively traded companies, the share value of 211 companies increased, while that of 210 companies decreased, and 38 companies’ share values remained unchanged.

Positive momentum was driven by notable contributions from MEBL, SYS, PKGP, PPL, and DGKC, which together added 223 points to the index.

Among the most notable traded companies, K-Electric Ltd. ranked first with 267.523 million shares closing at Rs 5.89, followed by WorldCall Telecom, of which 31.56 million shares were traded and it closed at Rs 1.30. PTCL ranked third and closed at Rs 24.28 with 20 million shares turnover.

PIA Holding Company Limited B again recorded the highest gains increase by Rs 2206.95 and closed at a new high of Rs 24,276.48 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited whose share price value closed at Rs 2,306.37, up by Rs 209.67. Moreover, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited faced notable losses with share values decreased by Rs 471.19 and Rs 100 respectively to close at Rs 10,284.04 and Rs 23,000.

Meanwhile, BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,352.89 points with a net negative change of 149.38 points or 0.69 percent with the total turnover remaining 2.182 million shares. BR Cement Index gained 171.49 points or 1.73 percent to settle at 10,077.66 points with a total turnover of 65.207 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 34,591.16 points down by 87.43 points or 0.25 percent with a total turnover of 17.75 million shares. On the other hand, BR Power Generation and Distribution Index ended at 20,109.46 points with a net positive change of 46.1 points or 0.23 percent with total turnover of 274.659 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 11,454.97 points with a net positive change of 42.98 points or 0.38 percent on 27.1 million shares turnover. While BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 4,988.19 points marking a positive change of 30.55 points or 0.62 percent, with total turnover of 80.194 million shares.

In its commentary, Topline’s sales desk says that the overall market activity remained buoyant, with the KSE-100 index experiencing a range-bound session on Tuesday.

The index traded within a narrow band, largely due to rollover pressures and lingering uncertainty surrounding the upcoming budget. This cautious sentiment led to a lack of significant market direction, with investors adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the budget announcement, analysts added.

