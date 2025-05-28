CM, Nawaz chair consultative meeting on budget

LAHORE: A high-level consultative meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on the budget preparation for the upcoming fiscal year at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb along with secretaries of various departments comprising Health, Education, Local Government, Housing, Agriculture, Transport, and Communication & Works (C&W).

During the meeting, development projects worth Rs 2,000 billion were presented by various departments. However, the proposed framework for Punjab’s development budget was outlined between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,200 billion.

During the briefing it was agreed that the departmental recommendations and schemes should be rationalized to reduce the total uplift budget between Rs 1,000 to Rs1,100 billion. It was claimed that a record Rs 724 billion had been utilized on development projects during the current single fiscal year.