‘We won war but seek peace’: PM Shehbaz urges India to resolve disputes through dialogue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended an olive branch to India, calling for a peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, including the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony, marking the Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day), held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. The ceremony was also attended by armed forces chiefs, and other civil and military leaders.

The ceremony comes after both countries agreed to a ceasefire, following a sharp escalation in tensions triggered by the Pahalgam attack, which India blamed on Pakistan. In response, New Delhi carried out air strikes on the night of May 6-7, resulting in civilian casualties across the border.

The situation quickly deteriorated as both sides exchanged missile fire over the next several days. It was only after US diplomatic intervention that the two nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to halt hostilities.

On Monday, the directors general of military operations from both countries held their first round of talks since the ceasefire agreement.

In his address, the premier stressed that although Pakistan had emerged victorious in the recent conflict, peace remains the ultimate goal.

“The military’s capability is being acknowledged from the United States to Japan,” he noted, adding that the entire nation, from Peshawar to Karachi, stood firmly behind the armed forces.

“No global power can now obstruct Pakistan’s progress,” he asserted, expressing gratitude to friendly nations for their role in facilitating the ceasefire.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the conflict, the prime minister said it had brought nothing but increased poverty and unemployment on both sides, without achieving any meaningful outcome.

“The lesson is clear: we must sit together as peaceful neighbours and resolve our core issues, particularly IIOJK. Without addressing these matters, long-term peace in the region will remain elusive,” he said.

He underscored that sustainable peace hinges on permanent solutions to Jammu and Kashmir and water sharing issues.

“Once we resolve these challenges, the potential for cooperation is limitless. We can talk about trade, business exchanges, and joint efforts in counter-terrorism,” he added.