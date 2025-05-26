Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

GENEVA: The Palestinian delegation won the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organisation after a symbolic victory in a vote on Monday that its envoy hopes will lead to greater recognition within the United Nations and beyond.

The proposal, brought by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and others, at the global agency’s annual assembly in Geneva passed with 95 in favour and four against - Israel, Hungary, Czech Republic and Germany - and 27 abstentions.

It follows a successful Palestinian bid for membership of the U.N. General Assembly last year and comes amid signs that France could recognise a Palestinian state.

In apparent reference to the devastating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Lebanon’s delegate Rana el Khoury said the vote’s outcome provided “a small ray of hope for the brave Palestinian people whose suffering has reached unbearable levels”.

Israel argued against the WHO resolution and called for a vote. Its main ally, the United States, which plans to exit the WHO, did not participate.

Even though almost 150 countries have recognised a Palestinian state, most major Western and other powers have not, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Japan.

France and Japan voted in favour of the proposal while Britain abstained.

“It is symbolic and one act but a sign that we are part of an international community to help on health needs,” the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, told Reuters. “I hope we will soon have full membership of the WHO and all U.N. forums.”

Palestinians seek statehood in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

They have official observer state status at the WHO, which is currently undergoing a transformation as it looks ahead to life without its biggest donor the United States.

Last week, the Palestinians won the right to receive notifications under the WHO’s International Health Regulations - a set of global rules for monitoring outbreaks.