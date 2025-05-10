AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
May 10, 2025

Pakistan’s devastating counterstrike forced India to seek ceasefire, CNN reports

Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 08:52pm

A CNN investigation on Saturday revealed details of how Pakistan’s devastating military retaliation against India this week reversed the momentum of the crisis, putting New Delhi on the back-foot, forcing the country to seek an emergency ceasefire after its early-morning strike on a Pakistani airbase provoked an overwhelming response.

According to a CNN report, India launched an attack on a Pakistani airbase near Islamabad before sunrise, which forced Pakistan to launch a “relentless barrage of missiles and rockets” in response.

“Pakistan’s attack put India on the back-foot, such that it didn’t know what had happened…,” Nic Robertson reported from Islamabad during this evening’s broadcast on CNN.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.”

Indo Pak tensions

