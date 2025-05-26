AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:38pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Tehran on his two day official visit of Iran

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in Tehran on Monday for a significant two-day official visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations with Iran and discussing key regional issues, including Pakistan’s recent conflict with India and efforts to promote peace in South Asia, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad International Airport, PM Shehbaz and his delegation were warmly received by Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials.

A ceremonial guard of honor was presented to the Pakistani leader by a contingent of the Iranian armed forces.

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan reaffirm strategic ties, push for deeper economic cooperation

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

PM Shehbaz will proceed to Saadabad Palace in Tehran, where he will be formally welcomed with a Guard of Honor, broadcast live on Pakistan Television.

He will then hold a crucial meeting with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation.

During the talks, the Prime Minister is expected to express Pakistan’s gratitude for Iran’s steadfast support during its recent war with India and discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, security, and regional stability.

Later, the Pakistani delegation will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to deliberate on pressing regional matters, including the evolving geopolitical landscape in South Asia and the Middle East.

The visit will conclude with a state banquet hosted by President Pezeshkian in honor of the Prime Minister and his delegation.

This high-stakes diplomatic mission comes at a critical juncture, as Pakistan seeks to reinforce regional alliances following its military confrontation with India.

Pakistan and Iran PM Shehbaz Sharif Pahalgam false flag operation

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Saudi Arabia official denies reports of lifting ban on alcohol

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

Read more stories