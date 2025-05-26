PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in Tehran on Monday for a significant two-day official visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations with Iran and discussing key regional issues, including Pakistan’s recent conflict with India and efforts to promote peace in South Asia, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad International Airport, PM Shehbaz and his delegation were warmly received by Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials.

A ceremonial guard of honor was presented to the Pakistani leader by a contingent of the Iranian armed forces.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

PM Shehbaz will proceed to Saadabad Palace in Tehran, where he will be formally welcomed with a Guard of Honor, broadcast live on Pakistan Television.

He will then hold a crucial meeting with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation.

During the talks, the Prime Minister is expected to express Pakistan’s gratitude for Iran’s steadfast support during its recent war with India and discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, security, and regional stability.

Later, the Pakistani delegation will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to deliberate on pressing regional matters, including the evolving geopolitical landscape in South Asia and the Middle East.

The visit will conclude with a state banquet hosted by President Pezeshkian in honor of the Prime Minister and his delegation.

This high-stakes diplomatic mission comes at a critical juncture, as Pakistan seeks to reinforce regional alliances following its military confrontation with India.