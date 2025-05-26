AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
China, Hong Kong stocks weaken as auto shares, Apple suppliers weigh

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 12:00pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks retreated on Monday, with automobile and Apple suppliers leading the decline.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3% at 3,338.42 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.7%.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1% at 23,366.06. The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.3% to 8,474.69.

  • Apple supplier stocks lost ground after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on imported iPhones.

  • iPhone assembler Luxshare and mobile screen maker Lens Tech both lost 1.3%. Airpod maker Goertek declined 0.7%.

  • Car-makers also slipped, weighing on both onshore and offshore markets. The CSI All Share Automobiles Index lost 2.8% to near a one-week low, while the Hang Seng Automobile Index in Hong Kong tumbled 4.6%.

  • “Sentiment has been weakening without significant fresh inflow and specific themes to trade on, analysts at China Securities said in a note.

  • However, China’s yuan has strengthened past the 7.17 level after the central bank tightened the midpoint fixing, and analysts say the strengthening trend of the currency should lend support to the nation’s stocks.

  • “We estimate every 1% of RMB increase versus the USD could boost Chinese equities by 3%,” Goldman Sachs’ China equity strategist Kinger Lau wrote in a note.

  • Sectors such as consumer discretionary, property, and brokers typically outperform when the yuan appreciates, he added.

China and Hong Kong stocks

