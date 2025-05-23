AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks set for sixth straight weekly gain on listing momentum

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 11:47am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain, underpinned by renewed listing momentum and signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions. China stocks edged up on the day.

China stocks flat, Hong Kong tracks regional peers lower on US fiscal concerns

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index inched up 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.6%.

  • For the week, the Hang Seng Index is up 1.4% so far, while the CSI300 index added 0.9%.

  • Hong Kong’s listing market showed signs of revival in 2025, buoyed by the strong debut of battery giant CATL , which raised $4.6 billion in the world’s largest listing so far this year.

  • Shares of pharma giant Jiangsu Hengrui soared more than 30% in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, lifting sentiment across the healthcare sector. The CSI Healthcare Index rose 1.4%.

  • BYD shares jumped nearly 4% after reports showed the Chinese automaker sold more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla. Auto shares tracked gains and were up over 3%. Li Auto’s shares rose 3.2%.

  • A slew of investment banks including Morgan Stanley and UBS raised their forecasts for the Hang Seng Index this month, citing improved corporate earnings and a thaw in Sino-US trade tensions following a tariff truce.

  • Xiaomi’s said it will start selling its YU7 electric vehicle in July. Its shares were roughly flat after the news.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks set for sixth straight weekly gain on listing momentum

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories