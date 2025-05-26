AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China mulling new economic policy tools, Premier Li says

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:38am

BEIJING: China is weighing new policy tools in the face of an international economic and trade order that is “under severe impact”, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a symposium with Chinese firms in Jakarta over the weekend.

“The fragmentation of industrial and supply chains has deepened, and trade barriers have increased, which has had a great impact on the economic development of all countries,” state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing Li. China is studying new policy tools, including some “unconventional measures”, which will be launched as the situation changes, the Chinese premier said.

Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

Li also said China will continue strengthening economic cooperation with more countries to support the overseas business development of Chinese enterprises.

Huawei, SAIC Motor and New Hope Group were among the Chinese companies at the symposium. Li is on a three-day visit to Indonesia until Monday and will then travel to Malaysia for the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

China Jakarta Chinese Premier Li Qiang SAIC Motor international economic and trade ASEAN GCC China Summit

Comments

200 characters

China mulling new economic policy tools, Premier Li says

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR to levy 18% sales tax in erstwhile tribal areas

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump says he will delay EU tariffs until July 9

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

Oil climbs after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

PM Shehbaz in Istanbul to thank ‘a friend in need’

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Pakistan govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Read more stories