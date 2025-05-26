China mulling new economic policy tools, Premier Li says

BEIJING: China is weighing new policy tools in the face of an international economic and trade order that is “under severe impact”, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a symposium with Chinese firms in Jakarta over the weekend.

“The fragmentation of industrial and supply chains has deepened, and trade barriers have increased, which has had a great impact on the economic development of all countries,” state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing Li. China is studying new policy tools, including some “unconventional measures”, which will be launched as the situation changes, the Chinese premier said.

Li also said China will continue strengthening economic cooperation with more countries to support the overseas business development of Chinese enterprises.

Huawei, SAIC Motor and New Hope Group were among the Chinese companies at the symposium. Li is on a three-day visit to Indonesia until Monday and will then travel to Malaysia for the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.