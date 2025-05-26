AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-26

Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

AFP Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:46am

JAKARTA: Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned on Sunday that the rise of “unilateralism and protectionism” could threaten the global economic and trade order, as he reaffirmed Beijing’s ties with Jakarta on Sunday during his visit to Indonesia ahead of a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise globally, posing a serious threat to international economic and trade order,” Li told Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday, according to Xinhua state news agency.

“In the face of these risks, unity and cooperation are the only viable path forward.”

Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies pouring capital into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly in the nickel sector.

But the two countries’ disputed claims into the strategic waterways of the South China Sea and its nearby territories have weighed on their relationship in recent years.

Li said Beijing was keen to further advance cooperation with Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“China is ready to work with Indonesia and other developing countries to... uphold multilateralism and free trade, and advance a multipolar world and inclusive globalisation,” Li said.

Prabowo also lauded Indonesia’s “close and good” friendship with China.

“Indonesia is ready to create a safe and prosperous region. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China for us to create a peaceful region, which is safe for all,” the Indonesian leader said.

Prabowo and Li oversaw the signings of several agreements, pledging closer cooperation in areas including economic development and finance.

The presidential palace later announced that eight other agreements were signed in sectors covering tourism, health, investment and media.

The Chinese premier is headed next to Malaysia for an ASEAN summit between members of the 10-country bloc, China and oil-producing countries.

Prabowo had visited Beijing last year, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that he hoped for a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.

The two countries have in the past sparred verbally over disputed claims in the South China Sea — which China claims almost entirely.

Beijing has for years sought to expand its presence in the contested waters, brushing aside an international ruling that its claim has no legal basis.

Chinese vessels have occasionally entered Indonesia-claimed areas of the North Natuna Sea at the southern edge of the South China Sea, drawing protests from Jakarta.

In October, Indonesia said it drove Chinese coast guard ships from contested waters in the South China Sea on three separate occasions.

China Trade indonesia Chinese Premier Li Qiang ASEAN summit

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories