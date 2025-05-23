AIRLINK 166.20 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.83%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 50.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
HUBC 139.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
MLCF 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 211.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.3%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.89%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.91%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 37,453 Decreased By -211.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 119,114 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,287 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.11%)
Markets

Oil falls on stronger US dollar, possibility of higher OPEC+ output

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 07:51am

Oil prices slipped on Friday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ will further increase its crude oil output.

Brent futures fell 37 cents to $64.07 a barrel by 0015 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 39 cents to $60.81.

Brent was down 2% on the week, and WTI was 2.7% lower.

The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies on Thursday, boosted by the passage of President Donald Trump’s bill for tax and spending cuts by the House of Representatives.

Oil typically trades inversely with the dollar because a stronger greenback makes the commodity more expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

A Bloomberg News report that OPEC+ was considering another large production increase at a meeting on June 1 also pushed oil prices lower.

Increasing output by 411,000 barrels a day (bpd) for July was among the options discussed, but no final agreement has yet been reached, the report said, citing delegates.

Reuters previously reported that OPEC+ would accelerate oil hikes.

Oil prices drift lower

A large crude oil build in the U.S. earlier in the week also weighed on oil prices.

U.S. crude oil storage demand has surged in recent weeks to levels similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from storage broker The Tank Tiger, as traders brace for a flood of increased supply in coming months from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

On Friday, the market will watch for U.S. oil and gas rig count data from Baker Hughes that is used as an indicator for future supply.

