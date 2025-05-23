AIRLINK 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.95%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 86.29 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
FCCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
OGDC 211.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.49%)
PRL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.13%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
SSGC 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,735 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 37,494 Decreased By -171 (-0.45%)
KSE100 119,133 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 36,293 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.09%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 23, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2025 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

Read here for details.

  • Baton of field marshal conferred upon Gen Asim Munir

Read here for details.

  • State Bank of Pakistan reserves jump to 4-month high on IMF inflow

Read here for details.

  • Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Read here for details.

  • Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

Read here for details.

