BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 23, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank
- Baton of field marshal conferred upon Gen Asim Munir
- State Bank of Pakistan reserves jump to 4-month high on IMF inflow
- Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025
- Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools
- Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team
