Baton of field marshal conferred upon Gen Asim Munir

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday jointly conferred the baton of field marshal upon Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The ceremony was attended by a wide array of dignitaries, including federal cabinet members, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, governors, chief ministers from all provinces, and foreign diplomats.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the day as “historic and proud.”

“We acknowledge the services of our heroes,” he said. “Today’s event is part of that ongoing recognition.”

Federal cabinet approves promotion of COAS Asim Munir to field marshal rank

The prime minister praised the military’s achievements under General Munir’s command, saying the leadership had secured a “remarkable victory against the enemy.”

“I appreciate the leadership of the Field Marshal,” he added. “Under his command, the military leadership secured a historic triumph.”

He specifically referred to the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which he credited as a decisive moment in national defence.

The federal cabinet had approved the promotion on Tuesday. The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister.

During the session, ministers lauded the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. They described it as a historic victory that thwarted Indian aggression and preserved national sovereignty.

PM Shehbaz called General Munir’s leadership “exceptional,” citing his bravery, strategic command, and efforts to maintain coordination between civil and military institutions.

“In recognition of his gallant defence of the homeland,” the prime minister said, “the cabinet approved the recommendation to elevate General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.”