Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

The Sindh government on Thursday announced that summer vacations for all public and private schools across the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

According to a notification issued by the School Education & Literacy Department, the decision was taken in line with the recommendations of the sub-committee of the steering committee on education, which met on November 28, 2024.

The schedule applies to all educational institutions under the administrative control of the department for the 2025 academic session.

The decision comes a day after Punjab’ government announced early closure of schools in the province due to the ongoing heat wave.

Punjab province’s education minister Rana Sikander Hayat said summer vacations will now start from May 28 instead of June 1.

Class times have also been changed, with all educational institutes instructed to close two hours early at 11:30 am “due to a constant heatwave”, a notification issued by the education department said.