AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 07:07pm

The Sindh government on Thursday announced that summer vacations for all public and private schools across the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

According to a notification issued by the School Education & Literacy Department, the decision was taken in line with the recommendations of the sub-committee of the steering committee on education, which met on November 28, 2024.

The schedule applies to all educational institutions under the administrative control of the department for the 2025 academic session.

The decision comes a day after Punjab’ government announced early closure of schools in the province due to the ongoing heat wave.

Punjab province’s education minister Rana Sikander Hayat said summer vacations will now start from May 28 instead of June 1.

Class times have also been changed, with all educational institutes instructed to close two hours early at 11:30 am “due to a constant heatwave”, a notification issued by the education department said.

summer vacations summer season summer vacation School holidays Sindh summer vacation

Comments

200 characters

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories