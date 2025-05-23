AIRLINK 166.44 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.98%)
Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s recent economic turnaround is being seen as a “globally recognised model” of reform, World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde said on Thursday, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for “turning the impossible into possible.”

Bjerde, who is visiting Islamabad with a senior World Bank delegation, made the remarks during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Sharif. She applauded the Sharif administration’s commitment to sustainable policy-making, political consensus, and a people-first development agenda.

“Due to the Prime Minister Sharif’s remarkable and effective leadership, the Country Partnership Framework is now being referred to globally as the ‘Pakistan Model’,” Bjerde said.

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

“We’re hopeful that his focus on practical implementation will ensure the framework’s continued success. This is more than just policy – it’s performance,” she added. In a political climate often marked by division, Bjerde noted Sharif’s ability to unify stakeholders and prioritise national development as a standout quality.

She described the World Bank’s partnership with Pakistan as not just valuable, but exemplary. Prime Minister Sharif, in turn, welcomed the delegation and returned the praise with his characteristic warmth. “We are grateful to the World Bank for the Country Partnership, which will result in over $20 billion in development investment in Pakistan,” he said, underscoring the government’s efforts to ensure that every dollar translates into tangible improvements on the ground.

Sharif also reflected on the 2022 floods, which ravaged communities across Pakistan. “Millions were affected, livelihoods were lost, and properties destroyed – but the World Bank stood by us,” he said, acknowledging the bank’s swift response during the crisis.

Following the meeting, Bjerde expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister Sharif’s hospitality and reaffirmed the bank’s long-standing commitment to Pakistan’s development.

“The World Bank highly values the historic partnership between the Government of Pakistan and the World Bank Group,” she noted. “We’re especially thankful for the Prime Minister’s effective role in strengthening that partnership and making it a model for others.”

Also present at the meeting were World Bank Country Director Najy Binhassine, Federal Ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Advisor Dr Tauqir Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, and other senior officials.

