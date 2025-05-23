Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was held Thursday at the Finance Division between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and a senior World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, managing director for operations at the World Bank.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, reviewing the World Bank’s financing portfolio and accelerating the implementation of the newly-launched 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

Key discussions revolved priority areas identified under the CPF, with a particular focus on climate resilience and population management—two of the six foundational pillars of the framework.

Both parties recognised the CPF as a critical tool for advancing sustainable development and achieving long-term economic stability in Pakistan.

Anna Bjerde commended the Government of Pakistan for its continued commitment to difficult but essential reforms, praising its dedication to sustaining reform momentum in challenging circumstances.

She also lauded Pakistan’s political and economic leadership for its proactive stance on climate action and efforts to align economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Minister Aurangzeb reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to the CPF, stating, “We are focused on ensuring that climate resilience and sustainable development remain at the heart of our economic planning. The CPF represents an important opportunity, and we aim to implement it with full coordination across key ministries and stakeholders.”

He added that the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Climate Change, and other relevant bodies are working collaboratively to establish a robust implementation framework.

He requested the World Bank to provide technical leadership and assistance to streamline processes and ensure a prioritised and focused rollout of the CPF.

In response, Bjerde assured the World Bank’s full support for Pakistan in achieving the objectives of the CPF.

She expressed the bank’s willingness to deepen its engagement across key reform areas including taxation, energy, and social protection. She emphasised particular support for initiatives aimed at girls’ education and women empowerment, which she noted are critical to strengthening Pakistan’s human capital and economic resilience.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to work closely in the coming months to operationalise the CPF and build a stronger, more resilient partnership for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

