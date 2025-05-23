AIRLINK 165.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.47%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
CPHL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 50.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.04%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.52%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
TRG 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,726 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 37,436 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.61%)
KSE100 118,969 Decreased By -184.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,240 Decreased By -86.3 (-0.24%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-23

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (May 22, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (May 22, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-05-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,700        285        16,985        16,985          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,897        305        18,202        18,202          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices cotton spot rate KCA spot rates Pakistani cotton

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories