AIRLINK 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.33%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
CPHL 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.22%)
FCCL 47.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.85%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 49.49 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.9%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.8%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 74.98 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.61%)
OGDC 211.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.33%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.27%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
PPL 174.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.22%)
PTC 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
SEARL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.56%)
SSGC 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.48%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (8.07%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
BR100 12,741 Decreased By -26 (-0.2%)
BR30 37,892 Increased By 169.7 (0.45%)
KSE100 119,355 Decreased By -334.5 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,436 Decreased By -129 (-0.35%)
May 20, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 19, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 20 May, 2025 09:14am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz approves 10-year roadmap for Pakistan’s power sector

Read here for details.

  • Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • ‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects Indian media’s ‘baseless’ claims on use of Shaheen Missile in operation Bunyunum Marsoos

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SBP launches nationwide ‘Go Cashless’ campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

Read here for details.

