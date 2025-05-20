Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz approves 10-year roadmap for Pakistan’s power sector

Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

Pakistan rejects Indian media’s ‘baseless’ claims on use of Shaheen Missile in operation Bunyunum Marsoos

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

SBP launches nationwide ‘Go Cashless’ campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

