AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 10:51pm

Security forces have killed 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in a series of targeted operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing announced Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and North Waziristan, where troops engaged and sent to hell militants allegedly backed by India’s covert network.

Security forces raided a militant hideout in Lakki Marwat District (May 17-18, killing five Khawarij terrorists linked to Fitna Al Khawarij, an alleged Indian proxy group.

Security forces eliminate three Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Two more terrorists were “neutralized” in a follow-up operation in Bannu District.

A convoy ambush by militants triggered a fierce firefight, resulting in two terrorists killed in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, but at the cost of two Pakistani soldiers embracing Shahadat (martyrdom).

These brave sons of soil fought gallantly and made the ultimate sacrifice defending Pakistan against Indian-sponsored terrorism, the ISPR stated.

The military reiterated its commitment to “wipe out the menace of terrorism”, accusing India of fueling instability in the region.

“Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists,” the ISPR added.

KP DG ISPR TTP

Comments

200 characters

Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

After Putin call, Trump says Russia and Ukraine to start ‘immediate’ talks on ceasefire

KSE-100 Index closes flat after mixed trading

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Indian boycott of Turkish coffee, chocolates and fashion grows

Pakistan, China oppose motion to invite Taiwan to WHO’s annual assembly

Youm-e-Takbeer: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 28

PSL 10: Islamabad overpower Karachi to secure second spot

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

SBP launches nationwide ‘Go Cashless’ campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

Read more stories