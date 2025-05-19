Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

Security forces have killed 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in a series of targeted operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing announced Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and North Waziristan, where troops engaged and sent to hell militants allegedly backed by India’s covert network.

Security forces raided a militant hideout in Lakki Marwat District (May 17-18, killing five Khawarij terrorists linked to Fitna Al Khawarij, an alleged Indian proxy group.

Two more terrorists were “neutralized” in a follow-up operation in Bannu District.

A convoy ambush by militants triggered a fierce firefight, resulting in two terrorists killed in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, but at the cost of two Pakistani soldiers embracing Shahadat (martyrdom).

These brave sons of soil fought gallantly and made the ultimate sacrifice defending Pakistan against Indian-sponsored terrorism, the ISPR stated.

The military reiterated its commitment to “wipe out the menace of terrorism”, accusing India of fueling instability in the region.

“Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists,” the ISPR added.