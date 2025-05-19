AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 04:59pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to grow in line with their increase in the international market o Monday. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs342,500 after it accumulated Rs4,000 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs293,638 after it increased by Rs3,429.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs338,500 after it gained Rs2,400 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Monday. The rate was at $3,241 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $40, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,410.

