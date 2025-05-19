AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
World

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 07:28pm

Days after being diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, former the United States (US) President Joe Biden shared a deeply personal message on Monday, thanking the public for their support and reflecting on the emotional toll of the disease.

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter) . “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The tweet marked Biden’s first public comment since news of his diagnosis broke earlier this week. While the initial announcement was made through official channels, Sunday’s message carried a more intimate tone, resonating with many who have followed his long battle with personal loss and health struggles.

Biden’s words quickly gained traction online, with thousands expressing solidarity, admiration, and empathy. Public figures, cancer survivors, and everyday Americans responded with messages of encouragement, turning his post into a moment of national reflection on resilience and healing.

US first lady Jill Biden to have surgery to remove skin lesion

Known for his empathetic leadership style, Biden has long championed cancer research and support for families affected by the disease. His emotional connection to the cause deepened after the death of his son, Beau Biden, from brain cancer in 2015, a tragedy that shaped much of his public life thereafter.

Though Biden has yet to speak publicly beyond the tweet, his brief statement has already sparked widespread media coverage and renewed calls for investment in cancer research, a mission he has pursued through the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative.

As the former president begins his treatment, his words continue to strike a chord: a reminder, perhaps, that even in personal struggle, there is strength to be shared.

