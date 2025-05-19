Pakistan rejects Indian media’s ‘baseless’ claims on use of Shaheen Missile in operation Bunyunum Marsoos

Pakistan has categorically rejected what it termed as “baseless and unfounded allegations” made by segments of the Indian media regarding the alleged use of Shaheen missile by Pakistan during Operation Bunyunum Marsoos (BM).

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Monday, the spokesperson clarified that Pakistan did not employ the Shaheen missile during the operation, contradicting claims that originated from a video shared by the Indian Army’s official Twitter account. The video reportedly showed the use of the missile, but was later deleted after the claim was found to be unsubstantiated.

“By the time the misleading content was removed, several Indian media outlets had already amplified the false narrative without verification,” the spokesperson noted, expressing concern that some Indian channels continued to circulate the misinformation.

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

The Foreign Office further criticised the Indian Army for failing to issue any clarification, or retraction following the deletion of the video.

According to analysts cited in the statement, the disinformation campaign appears to be an attempt to divert attention from Indian setbacks during Operation Sindoor, attributing India’s losses to Pakistan’s superior conventional military capabilities.

The statement also alleged that New Delhi was using the controversy to bolster a broader narrative accusing Pakistan of “nuclear blackmail” and violating ceasefire norms, claims Pakistan has repeatedly denied.

Operation ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan destroys Udhampur airbase, Pathankot airfield in India, state media reports

Reiterating Pakistan’s operational transparency, the statement pointed to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release dated May 12, 2025, which outlined the types of weaponry used in the operation. This included precision-guided Fatah-series missiles (F1 and F2), loitering munitions, advanced drones, and precision artillery, none of which included the Shaheen missile system.

“Disseminating unverified and inflammatory content not only undermines regional stability but also reflects poorly on the professionalism of official institutions,” the spokesperson concluded.