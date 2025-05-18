JI urges govt to push for resolution of Kashmir dispute

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has said the recent war between Pakistan and India has brought the Kashmir issue back into global focus, urging the Government of Pakistan to seize the moment and push for a resolution of the dispute as per UN resolutions.

Speaking at “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Thanksgiving Day) rallies organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir in Abbaspur, Hajeera, Dwarandi, and Battal sectors, Rehman emphasized that neither the Kashmiri people nor the people of Pakistan would accept any compromise short of the right to self-determination. “Without resolving the Kashmir dispute, peace in the region is impossible,” he declared.

The JI chief called on the government to ensure the safety of civilians living along the Line of Control (LoC) and to provide both men and women with the necessary training to face wartime conditions. He reiterated that every drop of blood shed by innocent civilians and martyrs during India’s recent aggression would be avenged. “Without a just resolution to the Kashmir issue, any form of trade or normalization with India is unacceptable,” he said.

